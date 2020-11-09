Potential COVID-19 exposure at Halifax store, on WestJet flight

Nova Scotia Health is warning of potential exposure to COVID-19 at the Dollarama in Scotia Square Mall and on a Westjet Flight from Toronto to Halifax.

Officials say anyone at the store at 5201 Duke Street, between 12:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. on any day between October 27th and 30th inclusive, should self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 until Friday November 13th.

Public Health says passengers in rows 15-21, seats A, B and C on WestJet flight WJ 254 that landed in Halifax at 1:00 a.m. October 31st, are asked to call 811 for advice.

Anyone else on the flight should continue to self-isolate as required, and self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 that may develop up to and including Friday November 13th.

Individuals who develop COVID-19 symptoms should take the online self-assessment of call 811 to book a COVID-19 test.