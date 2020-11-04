Potential COVID-19 exposure at New Minas restaurant and on Toronto-Halifax Flight

Nova Scotia Health is advising of potential exposure to COVID-19 at a New Minas restaurant and on an Air Canada flight from Toronto to Halifax last month.

Officials say anyone who attended Chrismaria Family Restaurant at 8934 Commercial Street, Unit 1 in New Minas on Saturday October 24th from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. should self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms up to and including November 7th.

Anyone seated in rows 16 to 23, seats D, E and F on flight AC0622 from Toronto that landed in Halifax at 9:41 p.m. Friday October 30th is asked to call 811 for advice, while the remaining passengers should self-monitor for symptoms up to and including November 13th.

If COVID-19 symptoms develop, individuals should take the online self-assessment or call 811 to schedule a COVID-19 test.