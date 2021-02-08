Potential COVID-19 exposure at New Minas Walmart

Public Health officials are advising of potential exposure to COVID-19 at Walmart in New Minas last Wednesday.

Anyone at the store at 9097 Commercial Street between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. on February 3 is urged to take the online self-assessment and book a COVID-19 test.

Those with COVID-19 symptoms are required to self-isolate while waiting for their test results, while there is no self-isolation requirement for anyone who is asymptomatic.

Officials say anyone exposed to the novel coronavirus at Walmart in New Minas on the named date and time may develop symptoms up to and including February 17th.