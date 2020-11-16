Potential COVID-19 exposure at six HRM locations

Public Health is advising of potential exposure to COVID-19 at six locations across the Halifax Regional Municipality.

Anyone who visited Real Fake Meats at 2278 Gottingen Street on October 31st, 4:00-5:00 p.m., or Antojo Tacos and Tequila at 1667 Argyle Street on the same date, 6:00-9:00 p.m., may have developed symptoms up to and including Saturday November 14th.

Individuals at MEC at 1550 Granville Street between 4:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. on November 4th should self-monitor for symptoms that might develop until Wednesday.

Officials say symptoms might develop up to and including Saturday in individuals who attended Aerobics First at 6166 Quinpool Road on November 7th between 1:00 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

Anyone who visited Pet Valu at 5686 Spring Garden Road, Halifax, between 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on November 9th, or who used the gym/basketball court at East Preston Recreation Centre at 24 Brooks Drive, East Preston, between 8:30 p.m. and 11:00 p.m. the same day, might develop symptoms up to and including November 23rd.

Those who attended the establishments listed on the dates and times identified should self-monitor for COVID19 symptoms for 14 days from their potential exposure.

Anyone who develops symptoms of the virus should complete the online self-assessment or call 811 to book a COVID-19 test