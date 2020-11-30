Potential COVID-19 exposure at three sites in Halifax, one in Sydney

Public Health is advising of potential exposure to COVID-19 at three sites in Halifax and one in Sydney.

Officials say anyone who worked at or visited any of the four locations at the dates and times listed are asked to immediately take the online self-assessment and get tested for the virus.

Anyone at Bar Kismet (2733 Agricola Street, Halifax) on November 17th between 6:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. or at Governor's Pub and Eatery (233 Esplanade, Sydney) on November 17th between 8:00 p.m. and 12:30 a.m. (November 18th) may develop symptoms up to and including Tuesday December 1st.

Public Health says individuals at Hermitage Restaurant (1460 Lower Water Street, Halifax) between 3:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. on November 17th might develop symptoms up to and including Wednesday December 2nd.

Anyone who attended Fi4Less Sackville (776 Sackville Drive, Lower Sackville) on November 22nd, 9:30 a.m.-11:45 a.m., November 23rd or 24th, 5:00 p.m.-7:30 p.m., and November 25th between 3:30 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. could develop symptoms up to and including Wednesday December 9th.

The provincial government says anyone who books a COVID-19 test because they were at a potential exposure site is required to self-isolate while waiting for their test, as well as while they are waiting for their results.