Potential COVID-19 exposure identified at two Central Zone businesses last week

Nova Scotia Public Health says potential exposure to COVID-19 may have occurred at two businesses in the Central Zone last week.

Officials say anyone at Atlantic Photo Supply Halifax between 12 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. January 20th should book a COVID-19 test immediately.

The same advice is given to everyone who was at HomeSense Bayers Lake on January 22nd between 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

It is anticipated that anyone exposed at Atlantic Photo Supply could develop symptoms up to and including February 3rd, with symptoms potentially appearing in anyone at HomeSense up to and including February 5th.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is required to self-isolate while waiting for their test results.