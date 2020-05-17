Potential COVID-19 exposure in Bedford: NSHA

The Nova Scotia Health Authority (NSHA) is warning of potential COVID-19 exposure at a location in Bedford.

A release states anyone who went to Dollarama at 85 Damascus Road from April 29 to May 14 may have come into contact with the virus.

Public Health says it is directly contacting anyone known to have had close contact with the positive case, but warns it may not know of everyone.

Anyone who was at the store should monitor for symptoms of COVID-19, which include fever, cough, sore throat, runny nose and headache.

The NSHA anticipates anyone exposed to the virus at Dollarama may experience symptoms within 14 days of their visit, up to and including May 28.

If you have two or more COVID-19 symptoms, Public Health says to call 811 for an assessment and further instructions.