Potential COVID-19 exposure on 6 flights in December

Public Health is advising of potential exposure to COVID-19 on four WestJet flights and two Air Canada flights in December.

Officials say anyone in rows 6-12, seats D, E and F on WestJet flight 228 from Calgary that landed in Halifax at 7:06 a.m. December 4th, or in rows 8-14, seats A, B and C on WestJet flight 254 from Toronto that landed in Halifax at 12:48 a.m. on December 9th should continue to self-isolate and monitor for symptoms of COVID-19.

Passengers in rows 12-18, seats D, E and F on WestJet flight 670 from Calgary that landed in Toronto at 7:15 p.m. December 9th, and in rows 15-21, seats A, B and C on WestJet flight 254 from Toronto that landed in Halifax at 12:48 a.m. on December 10th may also have been exposed.

Public Health says anyone in rows 20-26, seats J, K and L on Air Canada flight 144 from Calgary that landed in Toronto at 5:22 p.m. on December 9th or in rows 22-27, seats D and F on flight 8210 from Toronto that landed in Sydney at 12:10 a.m. December 10th should continue to monitor for symptoms of the virus.

Anyone who develops COVID-19 symptoms should take the online self-assessment or call 811 to arrange a COVID-19 test.