Potential COVID-19 exposure on Montreal-Halifax flight October 28th

Public Health is reporting a potential COVID-19 exposure on an Air Canada flight from Montreal to Halifax in late October.

Officials say everyone on flight AC 7558 that landed in Halifax at 4:05 p.m. October 28th should be self-isolating, but those seated in rows 20-26, seats A, B, and C are more likely to have come into close contact and should call 811.

It is anticipated that anyone exposed to COVID-19 on this flight may develop symptoms up to and including November 11th.

Anyone who develops symptoms should complete the online self-assessment or call 811 to schedule a COVID-19 test.