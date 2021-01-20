Potential COVID-19 exposure on North Sydney-Port Aux Basques ferry

Public Health says travelers on 33 Marine Atlantic ferry crossings between North Sydney, N.S. and Port Aux Basque, N.L. may have been exposed to COVID-19.

Officials say anyone on the morning sailing from North Sydney on December 29th or any day between January 8th and 16th, or on the evening sailing on any day from January 1st to 6th, should immediately book a COVID-19 test, regardless of if they have symptoms.

The same advice was given to anyone on the evening sailing from Port Aux Basques on December 29th or any day between January 8th and 15th, or on the morning sailing on any day from January 1st to 7th.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms must self-isolate while waiting for their test results, and anyone exposed on the ferry could develop symptoms up to and including January 30th.

Here is the complete list of crossings where potential exposure may have occurred, as provided by the Nova Scotia Health Authority

Marine Atlantic ferry crossings with potential COVID-19 exposure (Submitted/NSHA)