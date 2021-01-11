Potential COVID-19 exposure on recent Montreal-to-Halifax flight

Health officials in Nova Scotia are advising the public about a potential exposure to COVID-19 on a recent Air Canada flight.

They say the exposure may have occurred on Air Canada flight 7558 from Montreal to Halifax on Tuesday, January 5th.

Officials say passengers in rows 22 to 27 seats A, C and D are asked to continue to self-isolate and book a COVID-19 test, regardless of whether or not they are experiencing symptoms.

Anyone exposed to the virus on the flight may develop symptoms up to, and including January 19th.