Potential COVID-19 exposure on Toronto-Halifax flight December 5th

Public Health is warning of potential exposure to COVID-19 on an Air Canada flight from Toronto to Halifax on Saturday.

Flight AC 614 left Toronto at 2:25 p.m. and landed in Halifax at 5:15 p.m.

Officials say passengers in rows 22-28, seats D, E and F should complete the online self-assessment or call 811 to get tested for COVID-19 immediately, while all others should continue their isolation period and monitor for symptoms.

It's anticipated that anyone exposed on the flight could develop symptoms up to and including December 19th.