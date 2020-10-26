Potential COVID-19 exposure on Toronto-Halifax flight Saturday: NSHA

Public Health is reporting a potential COVID-19 exposure on a flight from Toronto to Halifax on Saturday night.

Air Canada flight 626 departed Toronto at 9:30 p.m. October 24th and landed in Halifax at 12:15 a.m. October 25th.

Officials say anyone sitting in rows 18-24, seats A, B, and C are more likely to have had close contact with the confirmed case and should call 811 for advice.

All passengers on the flight should be self-isolating and monitoring for symptoms of COVID-19, which may develop up to and including Saturday November 7th.

Anyone who develops symptoms of COVID-19 should complete the online self-assessment or call 811.