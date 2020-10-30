Potential COVID-19 exposure on two Air Canada flights to Halifax: NSHA

Public Health is warning of potential COVID-19 exposure on two separate Air Canada flights that landed in Halifax.

Officials say anyone seated in rows 21 to 27, seats D, E and F on flight AC7488 between Montreal and Halifax that landed at 9:50 p.m. Sunday October 25th should self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19.

It is anticipated anyone on this flight could develop symptoms up to and including November 8th.

Public Health says all passengers on flight AC622 between Toronto and Halifax that landed at 9:40 p.m. Tuesday October 27th should self-monitor for symptoms that could develop up to and including November 10th.

Anyone who develops COVID-19 symptoms should complete the online self-assessment or call 811 to book a COVID-19 test.