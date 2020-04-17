Potential COVID-19 exposures in Halifax Regional Municipality

Public Health is advising of potential exposure to COVID-19 at two locations in the Halifax Regional Municipality.

A release states anyone who was at Giant Tiger at 114 Woodlawn Road in Dartmouth between 10:30 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. on Monday April 13 may have been exposed to COVID-19.

Public Health says they anticipate anyone who was exposed to the virus in this incident may develop symptoms up to and including April 27.

Further, anyone who travelled using Bob's Taxi in Dartmouth between 10:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m., April 4-15 may have been exposed to the virus.

The release states it is only one care of the taxi fleet for which confirmed exposure has been identified.

Precautions were taken by the driver during this time.

Public Health anticipates anyone exposed to the virus via Bob's Taxi may develop symptoms up to and including April 29.

People at the named locations and dates should self-monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19, including fever, cough, sore throat, runny nose and headache.

Anyone with two or more COVID-19 symptoms should call 811 for assessment, self-isolate until further instruction is given, and avoid going directly to a COVID-19 assessment centre until instructed to do so by Public Health officials.