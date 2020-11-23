Potential exposure to COVID-19 at 40 locations across Halifax

Nova Scotia Health is advising the public of the potential for exposure to COVID-19 at 40 locations across Halifax.

In a series of advisories issued over the weekend, officials identified potential exposures at 21 dining establishments, including restaurants, bars and a coffee shop, 6 grocery stores, 5 retail stores, 5 gyms, a library, spa and a recreation venue.

These exposures occurred at various dates and times between November 13th and November 20th, and are organized based on the advice of public health to those in attendance at the location on the date and time specified.

Anyone who visited the following locations on the date and time specified is asked to contact 811 immediately to arrange a COVID-19 test, whether they are symptomatic or not:

November 13th

- The Pint Public House (1575 Argyle St., Halifax) between 10 p.m. and 12 a.m.

- Julep Kitchen & Cocktails (1684 Barrington St., Halifax) between 5:45 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

**Symptoms may develop up to and including November 27th

November 15th

- Darrell's Restaurant (5576 Fenwick St, Halifax) betweent 2:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m.

**Symptoms may develop up to and including November 29th

November 16th

- The Keg Steakhouse + Bar - Halifax (1712 Market St, Halifax) between 9:00 p.m. to close

- Stillwell (1672 Barrington St, Halifax) between 9:00 p.m. and 11:30 p.m.

**Symptoms may develop up to and including November 30th

November 17th

- Thai Express (50 Foulis Row, Dartmouth) between 12:00 p.m. and 1:30 p.m.

- Athen's Restaurant (6273 Quinpool Rd, Halifax) between 1:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m

- Durty Nelly's (1645 Argyle St., Halifax) between 5 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

- Station Six Food and Drink (247 Herring Cove Rd, Halifax) between 6:30 p.m. and close.

- Freeman's Little New York (1726 Grafton St., Halifax) between 7:30 p.m. and 11 p.m.

**Symptoms may develop up to and including December 1st

November 18th

- Fung Wah Restaurant (3665 Dutch Village Rd, Halifax) between 11:00 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

- Mezza Lebanese Kitchen (16 Garland Ave, Dartmouth) between 12:00 p.m. and 1:30 p.m.

- Split Crow Pub (1855 Granville St, Halifax) between 4:00 p.m. and 12:00 a.m. (Nov. 19)

- Moxie's Grill & Bar (9 Countryview Dr, Dartmouth) between 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

- Gahan House (5239 Sackville St, Halifax) between 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

- Hermitage (1460 Lower Water St) between 6:30 p.m. and 9:00 p.m

**Symptoms may develop up to and including December 2nd

November 19th

- Cora Breakfast and Lunch aka. "Cora's" (277 Lacewood Dr, Halifax) between 7:30 a.m. and 10:00 a.m

- Truly Tasty Restaurant (6210 Quinpool Rd, Halifax) between 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

**Symptoms may develop up to and including December 3rd

November 20th

- aFrite Restaurant (1360 Lower Water St, Halifax) between 6:30 p.m. and 9:00 p.m.

**Symptoms may develop up to and including December 4th

Anyone who visited the following locations on the date and time specified is asked to monitor for symptoms of COVID-19:

November 15th

- Goodlife Fitness Halifax Clayton Park (70 Lacewood Dr, Halifax) between 10:00 a.m. and 12:00 noon.

- Bell Aliant (209 Chain Lake Drive, Halifax) between 3:00 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

**Symptoms may develop up to and including November 29th

November 16th

- Lawton's Drug Store Scotia Square (5201 Duke St, Halifax) between 9:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

- Superstore (650 Portland St, Dartmouth) between 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m.

- Sobeys (1120 Queen St, Halifax) between 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.

- Halifax Central Library (5440 Spring Garden Rd, Halifax) between 3:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

- Orange Theory Fitness (6140 Young St, Unit 40, Halifax) between 5:00 pm and 10:00 p.m.

- Goodlife Fitness Bedford Hemlock Square (41 Peakview Way, Halifax) between 5:00 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

**Symptoms may develop up to and including November 30th

November 17th

- Fitness FX (6330 Quinpool Rd, Halifax) between 9:30 a.m. and 11:00 a.m.

- Goodlife Fitness Halifax Clayton Park (70 Lacewood Dr, Halifax) between 11:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m

- Starbucks Quinpool (6112 Quinpool Rd, Halifax) between 12:00 noon and 1:00 p.m.

- Sport Chek Halifax Shopping Centre (7001 Mumford Rd, Halifax) between 12:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m

- Bath and Bodyworks Halifax Shopping Centre (7001 Mumford Rd, Halifax) between 12:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m.

- Sobeys (1120 Queen St, Halifax) between 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m

- Goodlife Fitness Tantallon Westwood (3650 Hammonds Plains Rd, Upper Tantallon) between 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

- Atlantic Superstore (1075 Barrington St, Halifax) between 4:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

**Symptoms may develop up to and including December 1st

November 18th

- Orange Theory Fitness (6140 Young St, Unit 40, Halifax) between 6:30 a.m. and 8:30 a.m

- Vitality MediSpa (5424 Doyle St, Halifax) between 11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.

- Atlantic Superstore (1075 Barrington St, Halifax) between 2:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m.

- Dollarama (5201 Duke St, Halifax) between 3:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

- Sobeys Spryfield (279 Herring Cove Rd, Halifax) between 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m

- Dollarama Scotia Square (5201 Duke St, Halifax) between 4:45 p.m. and 6:15 p.m.

**Symptoms may develop up to and including December 2nd

November 19th

- Vitality MediSpa (5424 Doyle St, Halifax) between 9:00 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m

- Atlantic Superstore (1075 Barrington St, Halifax) between 2:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m.

**Symptoms may develop up to and including December 3rd