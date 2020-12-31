Potential exposure to COVID-19 at four Central Zone locations December 23rd

Nova Scotia Public Health is advising of potential exposure to COVID-19 at four businesses in the Central Zone on December 23rd.

Officials say anyone at Pete's Frootique in Sunnyside Mall between 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. or in the photo kiosk area of Walmart in Bedford Commons between 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. should book a COVID-19 test and self-isolate while waiting for their results, even if they are symptom free.

Potential exposure to the novel coronavirus may also have occurred in the rest of the Walmart between 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m., at Michael's in Bedford Commons between 1:30 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. and at Sobey's on Tacoma Drive in Dartmouth between 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Public Health says those present at these three locations should also get tested, but there is no isolation requirement for anyone who does not have symptoms.