Potential exposure to COVID-19 at four Central Zone locations, on WestJet flight

Potential exposre to the novel coronavirus may have occurred at four Central Zone locations and on a WestJet flight from Fort McMurray to Halifax earlier this month.

Public Health says anyone at Sobey's Russell Lake in Dartmouth between 4:20 p.m. and 7 p.m. December 16th or Sobey's First Lake in Sackville on the 19th between 11:40 a.m. and 2:15 p.m. should book a COVID-19 test, even if they are symptom free.

The same advice was given to those at Micmac Mall between 4:40 p.m. and 7:15 p.m. December 21st and ToysRUs in Dartmouth between 5:25 p.m. and 8 p.m. the same day.

Passengers in rows 1-5 on WestJet flight 228 from Fort McMurray that landed in Halifax at 11:08 p.m. December 22nd should also get tested.