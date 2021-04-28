Potential exposure to COVID-19 at several locations across Nova Scotia

Nova Scotia Public Health is advising of potential COVID-19 exposure at various locations across the province and on an Air Canada flight.

Anyone who worked at or visited any of the locations listed at the specified dates and times should get tested for COVID-19, even if they are symptom free.

Tests can be booked online at covid-self-assessment.novascotia.ca/ or by calling 811 if you don’t have internet access or if you have other symptoms that concern you.

Regardless of whether or not you have COVID-19 symptoms, those present at the following locations on the named dates and times are required to self-isolate while waiting for their test result. If you get a negative result, you do not need to keep self-isolating. If you get a positive result, you will be contacted by Public Health about what to do next.

Big Leagues Pub and Eatery (920 Cole Harbour Rd, Dartmouth) on April 17 between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 1.

It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 1. Roxbury Urban Dive Bar (1743 Grafton St, Halifax) on April 17 between 6:30 p.m. and 11 p.m. and April 21 between 6:30 p.m. and 11 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 5.

It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 5. *CORRECTED TIMES* Seamus David’s Irish Pub (21 Logiealmond Cl, Dartmouth) on April 21 between 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m . It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 5.

. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 5. Miller’s Restaurant, Maritime Inn (717 Reeves St, Port Hawkesbury) on April 21 between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. and April 22 between 4 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 6.

It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 6. The Carriage House (825 Reeves St, Port Hawkesbury) on April 22 between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 6.

It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 6. The Pint Public House (1575 Argyle St, Halifax) on April 22 between 6:30 p.m. and 11 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 6.

It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 6. Irving Big Stop Enfield (6757 Hwy 2, Enfield) on April 22 between 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 6.

It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 6. Smitty’s Family Restaurant Dartmouth (107 Main St, Dartmouth) on April 22 between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 6.

It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 6. Zatzman Sportsplex (110 Wyse Rd, Dartmouth) on April 22 between 5:15 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 6.

It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 6. NSLC Quinpool (6169 Quinpool Rd, Halifax) on April 23 between 4:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. and April 24 between 3:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 7.

It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 7. Tim Hortons North Sydney (7 Blowers St, North Sydney) on April 24 between 7:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 8.

It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 8. Glace Bay Miners Forum (151 Lower N St, Glace Bay) on April 20 between 5:15 p.m. and 7:15 p.m. and April 24 between 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 8.

It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 8. Membertou Sport & Wellness Centre (3W4, 95 Maillard St, Membertou) on April 20, April 21 and April 22 between 3:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 8.

It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 8. Alexandra’s Pizza Glace Bay (6 Sterling Rd, Glace Bay) on April 24 between 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 8.

It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 8. Trio (380 Esplanade, Sydney) on April 24 between 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 8.

It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 8. *CORRECTED TIMES* CrossFit Basinview (9 Symonds Rd, Bedford) on April 24 between 10:15 a.m. p.m. and 12:15 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 8.

For the following locations, if you do not have any symptoms of COVID-19 you do not need to self-isolate while you wait for your test result. If you have symptoms of COVID-19 you are required to self-isolate while you wait for your test result.

*UPDATED SELF-ISOLATION DIRECTIONS* Cromwell Guardian Pharmacy (1800 St Margaret’s Bay Road, Timberlea) on April 21 from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 5.

It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 5. Superstore Bridgewater (21 Davison Dr, Bridgewater) on April 19 between 10:30 a.m. and 10:30 p.m., April 20 between 7:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. and April 21 between 10:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 5.

It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 5. Canadian Tire Glace Bay (130 Reserve St, Glace Bay) on April 23 between 3:15 p.m. and 4 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 7.

Anyone who was on the following flight in the specified rows and seats should visit https://covid-self-assessment.novascotia.ca/en to book a COVID-19 test, regardless of whether or not they have COVID-19 symptoms. You can also call 811 if you don’t have online access or if you have other symptoms that concern you.