Potential exposure to COVID-19 in HRM: Health Authority

The Nova Scotia Health Authority (NSHA) is advising the public of potential exposure to the novel coronavirus at several locations across the Halifax Regional Municipality.

A release says these are not related to any previous notifications regarding potential exposure.

The public may have been exposed to COVID-19 at the following locations on the dates listed:

- Atlantic Superstore (9 Braemar Drive, Dartmouth): April 2-6 & April 8;

- Scotia Tire (975 Cole Harbour Road, Darmouth): April 6

- Halifax Transit Route #60 - 6:10-7:10 a.m. leaving Eastern Passage April 2-6;

- Halifax Transit Route #10 - 6:40-7:40 a.m. Dalhousie on April 2-6;

- Halifax Transit Route #62 - 4:50-5:50 p.m. Wildwood on April 2-6;

- Halifax Transit Route #60 - 5:15 p.m.-6:15 p.m. heading toward Eastern Passage April 2-6;

- Halifax Transit Route #60 - 8:15 a.m.-9:15 a.m. leaving Eastern Passage on April 8;

The release states Public Health is directly contacting anyone known to be a close contact of the person(s) who tested positive for COVID-19.

Public Health says most have been contacted, but there could be some it is unaware of.

It's anticipated anyone exposed to the virus on the named dates and locations may develop symptoms up to and including April 22.

COVID-19 symptoms include:

- Fever

- Cough

- Sore Throat

- Runny Nose

- Headache

The NSHA is asking people to self-monitor for the signs and symptoms of COVID-19.

If you have two or more symptoms of COVID-19, you are asked to call 811 to be assessed and then self-isolate until you are given further instructions.