Potential exposure to COVID-19 on two Toronto-Sydney flights

Public Health says passengers on two Air Canada flights from Toronto to Sydney could have been exposed to COVID-19.

Officials say passengers in rows 14-18 on flight 8210 that landed in Sydney at 12:00 a.m. December 3rd should arrange to get tested immediately, while all other passengers should monitor for COVID-19 symptoms.

Anyone exposed on this flight could develop symptoms up to and including December 17th.

As a precaution, Public Health is asking anyone in rows 21-25, seats A, C, D and F on flight 8210 that landed in Sydney at 12:16 a.m. November 19th who had or has mild COVID-19 symptoms to self-isolate and get tested, while all others are asked to monitor for symptoms.