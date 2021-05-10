Potential residents of Nova Scotia can apply for entry despite new border rules

Potential new residents of Nova Scotia can apply for entry into the province despite new border rules to limit the spread of COVID-19 coming into effect on Monday morning.

The new rules only allow permanent residents of Nova Scotia and people traveling for essential reasons to enter the province, however applications can be made for an exception to the new rules if someone is soon to be a Nova Scotia resident.

The province says those who had an offer accepted no later than April 21st to buy a home, and have a closing date no later than May 20th, can apply for an exception to the entry rules.

Anyone with a minimum one-year lease signed no later than April 21st that is set to begin no later than May 20th, or with a letter of acceptance for new employment in Nova Scotia, the cannot be completed virtually or deferred, dated no later than last Friday, may also apply for an exception.

Instructions for applying for an exception will be posted online, and anyone granted an exception must still complete a 14-day quarantine when arriving in the province.