Potential storm headed for the Maritimes later this week

Environment Canada has issued warnings about a potential storm hitting the Maritimes later in the week.

Forecasters have issued special weather statements saying the storm will likely bring snow to New Brunswick and P.E.I. on Friday and into the weekend _ though it is too soon to say how much will stay on the ground.

The same low-pressure system is expected to bring some snow, heavy rain and strong winds to Nova Scotia on Friday.

As well, strong winds are expected to produce large waves, especially along western Cape Breton and along P.E.I. shorelines that face the northwest.

However, it appears any real accumulation of snow is looking less likely for Nova Scotia, especially for southern areas.