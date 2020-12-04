Power meter stolen near Abercrombie Rd/Trenton Connector intersection

Pictou District RCMP are investigating the theft of a power meter from a structure near the intersection of Abercrombie Road and the Trenton Connector.

Police say the incident happened between 12 a.m. and 6 a.m. yesterday.

The power meter was connected to the intersection lights .

Once removed, it disabled the intersection lights causing a danger to motorists.

Anyone with information about this theft is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.