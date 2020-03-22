Premier declares state of emergency in N.S. as number of COVID-19 cases rises

Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil has declared provincial state of emergency, effective immediately.

McNeil made the announcement during a press conference late Sunday morning, saying not enough people have been following the social distancing and other protocols to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

He spoke of seeing a large number of people gathering at parks and beaches and other social gatherings.

With a state of emergency in place, law enforcement have been authorized to enforce orders under the Health Protection Act related to social distancing and self-isolating.

Individuals who don't follow the orders face a $1,000 fine for each day of non-compliance; the fines for businesses and corporations is $7,500 a day.

Gatherings have now been limited to groups of five and provincial parks are closed to the public. Anyone who visits the now-closed provincial parks will be trespassing and their vehicles can be towed.

McNeil says people can still visit grocery stores and pharmacies for supplies, but should not do so 'in packs.'

The premier also announced Nova Scotia's borders are being tightened, effective 6 a.m. Monday. Anyone who has travelled outside of Nova Scotia must self-isolate for 14 days upon their return. Plus, people coming into the province will be stopped at entry points, questioned and told to self-isolate.

As of late Sunday morning, there are an additional seven cases of the virus in Nova Scotia, bringing the total to 28.

Nova Scotia's Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Robert Strang, says all of the cases are travel-related or due to close contact with someone who travelled.

Dr. Strang also announced the QEII Hospital in Halifax is now able to confirm test results, and they no longer need to be sent to the national lab in Manitoba.