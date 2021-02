The Premier-designate and new Executive Council will be sworn in on Tuesday.

Iain Rankin and his cabinet will be installed at a ceremony at the Halifax Convention Centre at 10:00 a.m. on February 23rd.

Lieutenant Governor Arthur J. LeBlanc will lead the ceremony, which can be viewed online.

The Third Session of the 63rd General Assembly will open at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday March 9th with the Speech from the Throne.