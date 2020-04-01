Premier not impressed with April Fool's joke claiming schools will reopen June 1st

Premier Stephen McNeil says a post circulating on social media stating that public schools in Nova Scotia will remain closed until May 31st "is irresponsible and blatantly false".

The post uses the Nova Scotia logo at the top, with Education and Early Childhood Development underneath, and lays out a fake schedule for the academic year.

McNeil said on Twitter, "In the current climate of fighting against COVID-19 and trying to keep facts straight, this is not funny."

Government recently announced that schools will stay closed until May 1st, at which point they will assess whether it's safe to reopen them.

McNeil says, "It’s fun to have a sense of humour on #AprilFools, but I would encourage everyone to understand the impact of their words during this very difficult time."