Premier says incoming temporary foreign workers must isolate upon arrival

Workers from overseas have started arriving in Nova Scotia to help in the farm fields, but will have to go into isolation for 14 days.

Premier Stephen McNeil noted the renewal of the temporary foreign workers program yesterday in his daily briefing.

He says the workers from countries ranging from Jamaica to Mexico have been part of the province's "farm families" for many years.

However, he says they are screened for any symptoms of COVID-19 prior to boarding aircraft and are required to spend the next two weeks in isolation before they can start work.