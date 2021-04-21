Premiers meet to discuss opening of Atlantic Bubble, use of the AstraZeneca vaccine

The Atlantic Premiers are continuing discussions on the timing of reducing travel restrictions within the four provinces and reopening the Atlantic Bubble.

The announcement was made last night after the leaders of the four provinces held a teleconference.

It was announced last week that the reopening of the Atlantic bubble had been delayed until at least May 3rd.

However, given the present conditions in the region and across the country, premiers will also consider dates later in May for reducing travel restrictions.

The Council of Atlantic Premiers says in a release that they have agreed to continue to use the AstraZeneca vaccine in their effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, based on advice from their chief medical officers of health.

They say that the Health Canada approved vaccine will continue to be provided to those over the age of 55, with its use being monitored.