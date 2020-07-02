Presumed consent for tissue, organ donation in N.S. to take effect in January

Presumed consent for organ and tissue donation in Nova Scotia comes into effect in January 2021.

Government says the new law, passed in April 2019, will make it possible for more Nova Scotians to donate their organs and tissues at the time of their death.

As of January 18th, people who do not record a decision on their health card, and are eligible, will be seen as agreeing to be a donor after death.

People who want to opt out of donation before the new law takes effect can now do so on the government's website or by calling MSI.

Presumed consent does not apply to those under 19-years-old, people without decision-making capacity, and those who have lived in the province for less than twelve months.

As of Monday, 108 Nova Scotians are waiting for an organ transplant.

Last year, 53 Nova Scotians received organ transplants.