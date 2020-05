New Brunswick's regulator has lowered the price of diesel by just over ten cents a litre.

That puts the new maximum price of diesel in New Brunswick at $0.80/L.

The price of gasoline in that province is up 1.1 c/L to a new top price of $0.788/L.

Many N.B. retailers sell for less than the maximum prices.

If Nova Scotia's fuel prices are changing this week, they'll be adjusted at 12:01 a.m. Friday.