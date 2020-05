The UARB has increased the price of gasoline in Nova Scotia.

Regular, self-serve gasoline is up 4.2 c/L to $0.722/L in the Truro area.

The price of diesel didn't change overnight and remains at $0.627/L, after a price drop earlier in the week.

The UARB invoked its interrupter clause on April 29 to lower the price of diesel by 5.6 c/L.