Pride Flag to be raised in Colchester County on Friday

The Pride Flag will be raised in three locations in Colchester County on Friday.

Ceremonies will be held at Truro Town Hall at 11:30 a.m., Truro Police Service at 12:30 p.m., and then 2 p.m. in Stewiacke and at the Dalhousie Agricultural Campus' Amphitheatre.

The Truro Pride Society says POC (People of Colour) Rainbow crosswalks have been painted in locations around Truro and Stewiacke and businesses are encouraged to decorate.

The society made changes to this year's celebrations due to COVID-19, encouraging people to celebrate Pride in their own backyard and enjoy some of the virtual events.

Pride Week runs from until next Friday.