Primary Assessment Centre to open in Elmsdale Friday

Nova Scotia Health

Public Health is opening a Primary Assessment Centre in Elmsdale on Friday.

A release states appointments can now be made online at https://covid-self-assessment.novascotia.ca/en or by calling 811 to get a COVID-19 test at the Lloyd E. Matheson Centre.

Tests will be conducted Tuesday's between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. and from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Fridays by appointment only.

Officials say a second Primary Assessment Centre was opened in the Northern Zone in response to the evolving COVID-19 situation in the province.

The testing centre in Amherst is moving from its current location on Prince Arthur Street to its new location at the Amherst Stadium on Monday morning.

