Progressive Conservatives pick provincial candidate for Hants-West

The Progressive Conservatives have acclaimed Melissa Sheehy-Richard as their candidate for the riding of Hants-West in the next Nova Scotia provincial election.

A release states the 46-year-old was acclaimed on September 2, 2020.

Party Leader Tim Houston says in the release, "As an MLA, she will represent the views of her constituents in Halifax, not the other way around. That's what the people in Hants-West deserve."

The Party says Sheehy-Richards top priorities include expanded opportunities for active living, more housing for seniors, a dialysis unit for the Hants Community Hospital and a vibrant local economy strengthened by the agricultural sector.