Progressive Conservatives win majority government in N.B.

Voters in New Brunswick delivered a majority win last night to Progressive Conservative Premier Blaine Higgs.

The provincial election was the first in Canada to be called during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Higgs' political rivals described the snap election as unsafe and unneeded, but voters disagreed.

The premier says New Brunswickers showed the country how elections can be held safely during a pandemic.

The Tories won 27 seats in the 49-seat legislature, the Liberals dropped to 17, the Green party held the three seats they won in 2018, and the People's Alliance won two seats.

Soon after Higgs delivered his victory speech, Liberal Leader Kevin Vickers announced he would be stepping down.

Green party Leader David Coon says the majority win shows the province needs electoral reforms.

And People's Alliance Leader Kris Austin says his party would fight for changes, saying, quote, "We still have our foot in the door."