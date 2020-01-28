Project offering 47 free bed sets to students in need at Cape Breton University

A project at Cape Breton University is assisting some first-year students who live off campus by providing free mattress and box spring sets.

The project, administered through the university's Rotaract Club with help from the Rotary Club and other service clubs in the Sydney, N.S. area, will assist 47 students who live in unfurnished apartments and either have sub-standard beds or none at all.

Chigozie Okolie, who helped conceive the project, says applications from all CBU students were solicited through the Students' Union earlier this month. About 130 were received and assessed based on need.

A research assistant in CBU's Chemistry Department, Okolie says a lack of furniture is often an issue because of cost, especially for international students.

Okolie, who came to Nova Scotia from Nigeria in 2016, says his first bed in Canada was a child-sized mattress given to him by a professor.

The mattress sets will be delivered to the successful applicants by Rotary Club members on Friday.