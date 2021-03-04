Proposal limits NS legislature to Speaker, 11 MLAs

Attendance at the House of Assembly could be limited to the Speaker and 11 MLAs when the legislative session resumes.

A release from the Speaker's Office says a proposal for hybrid proceedings would see the Speaker, three members of each of the Liberal, Conservative and NDP caucuses and the two independent MLAs in the chamber, with the remaining MLAs participating by videoconference.

The Speaker's Office says all MLAs have been sent the proposal, and if all agree, the hybrid proceedings would be in place for the opening of the next legislative session on Tuesday.

Limiting attendance in the chamber is necessary to comply with physical distancing guidelines during the COVID-19 pandemic, but would only apply to the upcoming winter/spring sitting.