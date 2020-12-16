Protestors arrested for blocking logging road in Digby County

Nine people were taken into custody in Digby County as the RCMP enforced a court-ordered injunction against demonstrators impeding a logging project.

Officers attended the site on Landford Road in New France yesterday.

Activists with the Extinction Rebellion group had been blocking logging roads at the site since October 21st, saying they were attempting to protect the habitat of endangered mainland moose.

The injunction from the Nova Scotia Supreme Court was issued December 10th and included obligations for the RCMP to enforce its terms.

The RCMP says officers met with demonstrators daily to "encourage compliance", but it was determined the terms were not going to be met voluntarily.

The four men and five woman, ranging in age from their 30s to 70s, were taken into custody without incident for civil contempt of an injunction order.

They have since been released from custody and will appear in court at a later date.