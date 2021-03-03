Province accepts doses of AstraZeneca vaccine

Nova Scotia will receive 13,000 doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine next week.

Government says Doctors Nova Scotia and the Pharmacy Association of Nova Scotia will be handling the launch of the new doses, which will all be used as first doses for Nova Scotians aged 50-64.

The doses will be administered on a first-come, first served basis at 26 locations across the province, starting the week of March 15th.

The Department of Health says the decision to take the doses came after considering the way it would be rolled out, and assurances that delivery would not impact the target from the main vaccine program.

The National Advisory Committee on Immunization recommends offering the vaccine on a two-dose schedule to people between 18 and 64-years old.