Province announces $45 million for the seafood sector

Nova Scotia Government

The provincial government and Department of Fisheries and Oceans have announced close to $45 million through the Atlantic Fisheries Fund for eleven investments in Nova Scotia's seafood sector.

Perennia Food and Agriculture in Bible Hill will receive close to $3 million for two projects; one to support COVID-19 response in the fisheries and aquaculture sectors and the other to help expand export markets for premium quality seafood.

Cape d'Or Sustainable Seafoods in Advocate Harbour is receiving $3 million to help expand capacity of land-based certified organic salmon farm.

The largest investment is nearly $14.5 million for Nova Scotia Seafood Alliance to support equipment and innovation activities for members.

Investments will include:

  • $4,466,089 for Aquaculture Association of Nova Scotia to maximize the productivity of shellfish sites
  • $6,166,547 for Brazil Rock 33/34 Lobster Association to create functioning live wells on lobster vessels for improving quality
  • $1,262,400 for Canso Seafoods to provide innovative equipment for new product lines
  • $3 million for Cape d'Or Sustainable Seafoods to help expand capacity of land-based certified organic salmon farm
  • $3,081,830 for Coldwater Lobster Association for lobster quality enhancement projects, as well as holding and aeration
  • $14,453,234 for Nova Scotia Seafood Alliance to support equipment and innovation activities for members
  • $1,795,650 for Perennia Food and Agriculture to  support COVID-19 response in the fisheries and aquaculture sectors
  • $1,178,550 for Perennia Food and Agriculture to help expand export markets for premium quality seafood
  • $3,750,000 for Scotia Harvest Inc. to help provide a new processing facility for groundfish processing
  • $4 million for Sustainable Fish Farming (Canada) Ltd. to help expand capacity to 1,000 metric tonnes of land
  • $1,562,244 for Victoria Co-Op Fisheries to help provide modernization of processing facilities and equipment to achieve British Retail Consortium certification

