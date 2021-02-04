Province announces $45 million for the seafood sector
The provincial government and Department of Fisheries and Oceans have announced close to $45 million through the Atlantic Fisheries Fund for eleven investments in Nova Scotia's seafood sector.
Perennia Food and Agriculture in Bible Hill will receive close to $3 million for two projects; one to support COVID-19 response in the fisheries and aquaculture sectors and the other to help expand export markets for premium quality seafood.
Cape d'Or Sustainable Seafoods in Advocate Harbour is receiving $3 million to help expand capacity of land-based certified organic salmon farm.
The largest investment is nearly $14.5 million for Nova Scotia Seafood Alliance to support equipment and innovation activities for members.
Investments will include:
- $4,466,089 for Aquaculture Association of Nova Scotia to maximize the productivity of shellfish sites
- $6,166,547 for Brazil Rock 33/34 Lobster Association to create functioning live wells on lobster vessels for improving quality
- $1,262,400 for Canso Seafoods to provide innovative equipment for new product lines
- $3 million for Cape d'Or Sustainable Seafoods to help expand capacity of land-based certified organic salmon farm
- $3,081,830 for Coldwater Lobster Association for lobster quality enhancement projects, as well as holding and aeration
- $14,453,234 for Nova Scotia Seafood Alliance to support equipment and innovation activities for members
- $1,795,650 for Perennia Food and Agriculture to support COVID-19 response in the fisheries and aquaculture sectors
- $1,178,550 for Perennia Food and Agriculture to help expand export markets for premium quality seafood
- $3,750,000 for Scotia Harvest Inc. to help provide a new processing facility for groundfish processing
- $4 million for Sustainable Fish Farming (Canada) Ltd. to help expand capacity to 1,000 metric tonnes of land
- $1,562,244 for Victoria Co-Op Fisheries to help provide modernization of processing facilities and equipment to achieve British Retail Consortium certification