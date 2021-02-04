Province announces $45 million for the seafood sector

The provincial government and Department of Fisheries and Oceans have announced close to $45 million through the Atlantic Fisheries Fund for eleven investments in Nova Scotia's seafood sector.

Perennia Food and Agriculture in Bible Hill will receive close to $3 million for two projects; one to support COVID-19 response in the fisheries and aquaculture sectors and the other to help expand export markets for premium quality seafood.

Cape d'Or Sustainable Seafoods in Advocate Harbour is receiving $3 million to help expand capacity of land-based certified organic salmon farm.

The largest investment is nearly $14.5 million for Nova Scotia Seafood Alliance to support equipment and innovation activities for members.

Investments will include: