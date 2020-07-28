Province announces funding to address flood risk & community infrastructure

The Department of Municipal Affairs and Housing says fifteen municipal projects will receive funding to help mitigate flood risk and support municipal infrastructure.

A release states $675,477 is being allocated for ten projects under the Provincial Capital Assistance Program, with $246,448 being given for five projects under the Flood Risk Infrastructure Investment Program.

Government says the Provincial Capital Assistance Program allows the province to contribute up to 50% of the cost of high-cost priority municipal projects.

Locally, the Municipality of East Hants is receiving $119,512 for water main replacement along Highway 215.

The Flood Risk Infrastructure Investment Program provides up to 50% of the cost of projects that identify or mitigate flood risks.

