Province announces rent protections and more beds for the homeless

The province has given renters some temporary protections under the Emergency Management Act.

Effective immediately, rents cannot by raised by more than 2% every year and landlords cannot evict to complete renovations.

The protections are good until February 1, 2022 or until the state of emergency is lifted, whichever comes first.

Also Wednesday, the province announced the establishment of the Nova Scotia Affordable Housing Commission and a $1.7-million investment to replace 30 shelter beds in Halifax that were removed to accomodate physical distancing requirements of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Commission will work with experts to make recommendations about affordable housing strategies and actions, and will submit their first set of recommendations to Municipal Affairs and Housing Minister Chuck Porter within the next six months.