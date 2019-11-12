Province appoints new Criminal Code Review Board chairperson

Justice Suzanne Hood has been appointed by the province as chairperson of the Criminal Code Review Board.

The board makes and reviews treatment and release decisions of those found not criminally responsible by reason of mental disorder or who are unfit to stand trial.

Hood replaces Peter Lederman, who had served on the board for more than 17 years.

She was called to the Nova Scotia Bar in 1977 and served for 23 years as a judge of the Supreme Court of Nova Scotia, retiring in October, 2018.