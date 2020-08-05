Province awards $2.2 million tender to demolish former Truro hospital

After nearly eight years, work to demolish the former Colchester Regional Hospital in Truro is expected to begin later this month.

A tender, which opened on July 14th, was awarded to Capital Demolition and Environmental Services Ltd. on Thursday for $2,223,220.

The work also includes the abatement of all regulated materials within the main hospital building, annex, boiler and laundry building, and the former daycare.

In an email to our newsroom, Department of Transportation and Infrastructure Renewal (TIR) spokesperson Marla MacInnis says the project is scheduled to be completed in the spring of 2021.

She says that Nova Scotia Lands will manage the next steps with the property once demolition is complete.

There have been numerous unsuccessful attempts made to find a buyer for the property since the Colchester East Hants Health Centre opened in November 2012.

Despite suggestions that it could be home to a long-term care facility, provincial officials stated it was not suitable in its current state and would require extensive modifications.

No bids were received for a tender issued in February 2016 for the purchase of the land and buildings, and a tender was issued in 2017 for decommissioning consulting services.

The Nova Scotia Health Authority (NSHA) has maintained control of the site and was said to have spent over $1 million by late 2016 on maintenance and operational costs, including security.

Our newsroom has yet to receive a reply from the NSHA on an updated total.

Security fencing was erected around the site earlier this year in preparation for the demolition work.

The six-storey main hospital building, built between 1963 and 1965, saw a three-storey addition constructed in 1985 with a final addition built onto that portion in 1989.

The northern section of the Annex was built in the late 1920s, with the southern portion constructed in the 1950s.

The heating plant was built in the early 1950s, with an addition built between 1963 and 1965.