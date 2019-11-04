Province awards funding for doctor recruitment, retention efforts in Antigonish

The provincial government has announced $10,000 for the St. Martha's Regional Hospital Foundation to support doctor recruitment and retention.

The funding will be used to welcome doctors and their families by showing them the unique experiences available in the Antigonish area.

Government says this could include ceilidhs and theatre to hiking.

The $200,000 Healthy Communities Stream was launched in August, with applicants able to receive a maximum of $25,000 for their initiatives.