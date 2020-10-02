Province completes implementation of pre-primary program

Every four-year-old in Nova Scotia now has access to a free early learning program.

Government says the pre-primary program is now available in every community with an elementary school across the province.

Bussing for eligible children of the program is also available.

The province will invest $51.4-million dollars to deliver the program this year.

The Department of Education says families who wish to register for pre-primary can still contact their Regional Centre for Education or the Conseil scolaire acadien provincial.



