Province completes implementation of pre-primary program
Every four-year-old in Nova Scotia now has access to a free early learning program.
Government says the pre-primary program is now available in every community with an elementary school across the province.
Bussing for eligible children of the program is also available.
The province will invest $51.4-million dollars to deliver the program this year.
The Department of Education says families who wish to register for pre-primary can still contact their Regional Centre for Education or the Conseil scolaire acadien provincial.