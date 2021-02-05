Province contributing $5M to Sandpiper Ventures

In support of women pursuing their goals in business, the Nova Scotia government is contributing $5 million to Sandpiper Ventures.

Sandpiper Ventures is the first venture capital fund of the Atlantic Women's Venture Fund and focuses on initiatives developed and led by women, as well as supporting other ideas that drive growth and innovation in the Atlantic region.

A release states the fund is looking to raise $20 million in capital from private and public investors and the government's contribution is expected to be a catalyst for others.

The Department of Business says the money will help further develop Nova Scotia's technology and digital start-up ecosystem.