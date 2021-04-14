Province establishes working group to create race-based data collection process

Nova Scotia has set up a community-based working group to help develop a process to collect race-based data in the health system.

Premier Iain Rankin says collecting such data will help the province identify and address inequities in health care and better serve racialized people.

He says in a statement that racialized groups, especially African Nova Scotian health organizations, have long requested the move.

The new working group includes representatives from several racialized populations and will help develop a community-based approach to supporting race-based data collection.