Province expanding EDGE pilot program to New Glasgow

Government is expanding the EDGE pilot program to New Glasgow, Bridgewater, Sydney and north end Halifax.

The peer support and life-skills program, funded by the province, is available to Nova Scotians between 18-years and 26-years old who are receiving either income assistance or employment support in Kentville and Halifax.

Along with the new projects, the province says eligibility for the program is also expanding to include youth transitioning out of care as well as youth who may require income assistance, while also improving its delivery for African Nova Scotian youth.

Funding to expand the program is coming from the federal Workforce Development Agreement and the deadline for service provider proposals is February 8th.